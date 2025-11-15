UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Price Target Raised to $6.00

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $5.50 to $6.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UWMC. Wall Street Zen upgraded UWM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research raised UWM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price target on UWM from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of UWM in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of UWM in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.54.

Get UWM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UWM

UWM Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:UWMC opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. UWM has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $7.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.90 and a beta of 1.79.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $151.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.51 million. UWM had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 0.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that UWM will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UWM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th.

Insider Activity at UWM

In other news, CEO Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $4,079,075.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 6,705,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,862,692.48. This represents a 8.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,309,316 shares of company stock worth $113,285,955. 87.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UWM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UWMC. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in UWM by 408.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UWM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in UWM by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in UWM during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of UWM during the first quarter worth $53,000. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UWM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.