Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Brookfield Corporation $BN

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,882,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,770,378 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $679,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 17.5% during the first quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,004,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,054,000 after buying an additional 6,111,593 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,699,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,003 shares during the period. Regents of The University of California raised its holdings in Brookfield by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Regents of The University of California now owns 5,986,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303,102 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,816,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,558 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,892,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,707,000 after purchasing an additional 988,419 shares during the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BN opened at $43.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Brookfield Corporation has a twelve month low of $29.07 and a twelve month high of $49.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.12 and a beta of 1.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BN. TD Securities raised their price target on Brookfield from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Brookfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Brookfield in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.67 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.47.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

