Citigroup Cuts Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Price Target to $24.00

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

RYN has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Rayonier from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rayonier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on RYN

Rayonier Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of RYN stock opened at $21.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average of $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Rayonier has a 1-year low of $21.23 and a 1-year high of $32.74.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 68.53%.The company had revenue of $177.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Rayonier has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.110 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.410- EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rayonier will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYN. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 10,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 28,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 2.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 2.8% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier

(Get Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.