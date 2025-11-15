PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Xylem Inc. $XYL

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,894 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $16,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in Xylem by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 23,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Xylem by 14.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 173.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Mizuho set a $160.00 target price on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Xylem from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.90.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, EVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 10,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $1,590,661.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,770,000. The trade was a 25.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total transaction of $251,838.00. Following the sale, the director owned 16,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,862.50. The trade was a 9.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,982,459. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Stock Performance

Xylem stock opened at $142.58 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.47 and a 12-month high of $154.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.66%.The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.030-5.080 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Articles

