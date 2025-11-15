PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,898 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,898 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 38,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 442.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,562.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.40. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $80.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.2974 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

