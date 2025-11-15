Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $684,000 Stake in Mercantile Bank Corporation $MBWM

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,017,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,182,000 after acquiring an additional 147,299 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,209,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 72.7% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 131,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 55,290 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 9.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 426,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,533,000 after purchasing an additional 36,677 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 12.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 321,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,965,000 after purchasing an additional 34,776 shares during the period. 58.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MBWM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mercantile Bank from $47.50 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Mercantile Bank from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Mercantile Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Mercantile Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Insider Activity

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director Nelson F. Sanchez acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.50 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,337. This trade represents a 39.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mercantile Bank Stock Performance

MBWM opened at $45.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $739.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.97. Mercantile Bank Corporation has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 23.05%.The company had revenue of $62.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.33 million. Equities analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Corporation will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercantile Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.79%.

Mercantile Bank Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

