Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $450,000 Position in CME Group Inc. $CME

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 206.9% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 89 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 59.2% during the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 105.0% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME stock opened at $285.04 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.56 and a 1 year high of $290.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $267.33 and its 200-day moving average is $272.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.38.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 58.84% and a return on equity of 14.61%. CME Group’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 392 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $102,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 7,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,962. This trade represents a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Shepard bought 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $265.19 per share, for a total transaction of $69,479.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 258,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,540,742.21. This trade represents a 0.10% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 14,043 shares of company stock valued at $3,791,486 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Argus cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $308.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on CME Group from $309.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.65.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

