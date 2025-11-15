Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 22,410 Shares of Ooma, Inc. $OOMA

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,410 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ooma were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,387,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,158,000 after purchasing an additional 48,459 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ooma by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 943,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,344,000 after buying an additional 268,636 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ooma by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 142,220 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Ooma in the 1st quarter worth $3,465,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ooma by 4.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 248,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OOMA opened at $11.34 on Friday. Ooma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.98 million, a P/E ratio of -161.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average is $12.29.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OOMA. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Ooma from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ooma in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.88.

In other Ooma news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 19,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $247,555.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 688,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,850,167.65. This represents a 2.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shigeyuki Hamamatsu sold 7,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $94,548.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 191,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,519.08. This represents a 3.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

