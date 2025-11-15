Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. Buys 529 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,564 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.7% of Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. New Street Research lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. President Capital raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.15.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total transaction of $638,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 491,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,422,828.08. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. This trade represents a 23.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,300 shares of company stock valued at $28,294,038. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $234.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.49. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

