Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $46.20 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Booking were worth $46,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 400.0% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6,250.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $6,806.00 price target on shares of Booking and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $6,250.00 to $6,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6,121.23.

Booking Stock Down 0.5%

Booking stock opened at $5,048.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5,261.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $5,411.77. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4,096.23 and a twelve month high of $5,839.41. The company has a market capitalization of $162.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $95.56 by $3.94. Booking had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 134.86%. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $83.39 EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,514 shares in the company, valued at $7,570,000. This trade represents a 11.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,291.98, for a total transaction of $79,379.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,873,729.36. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 2,424 shares of company stock worth $12,912,874 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

