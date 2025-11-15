Patten Group Inc. Sells 432 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Patten Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,481 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $234.69 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $258.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.49.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,260. This represents a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $5,500,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 493,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,391,555.21. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,300 shares of company stock worth $28,294,038. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $254.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho set a $315.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.15.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

