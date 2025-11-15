Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Has $663,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.9%

JPM opened at $303.63 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.16 and a fifty-two week high of $322.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $307.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.40. The company has a market capitalization of $826.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on JPM. Truist Financial lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. KGI Securities raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Dbs Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.38.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total value of $301,314.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,769.68. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

