Analyzing Northpointe Bancshares (NPB) & Its Peers

Northpointe Bancshares (NYSE:NPB – Get Free Report) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “FIN – SVGS & LOAN” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Northpointe Bancshares to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
50.0% of shares of all “FIN – SVGS & LOAN” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of Northpointe Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of shares of all “FIN – SVGS & LOAN” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Northpointe Bancshares and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Northpointe Bancshares
|16.09%
|12.43%
|1.16%
|Northpointe Bancshares Competitors
|12.22%
|5.07%
|0.78%
Dividends
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Northpointe Bancshares and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Northpointe Bancshares
|$390.45 million
|$55.16 million
|10.67
|Northpointe Bancshares Competitors
|$211.06 million
|$34.74 million
|14.22
Northpointe Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Northpointe Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Northpointe Bancshares and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Northpointe Bancshares
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2.25
|Northpointe Bancshares Competitors
|539
|1675
|849
|43
|2.13
Northpointe Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $18.92, suggesting a potential upside of 12.97%. As a group, “FIN – SVGS & LOAN” companies have a potential upside of 16.93%. Given Northpointe Bancshares’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Northpointe Bancshares has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Summary
Northpointe Bancshares beats its peers on 9 of the 14 factors compared.
About Northpointe Bancshares
Northpointe Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It offers a nationwide mortgage purchase program, residential mortgage loans, digital deposit banking to retail customers and custodial deposit services. The company was founded by Charles A. Williams in 1998 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.
