Analyzing Northpointe Bancshares (NPB) & Its Peers

Northpointe Bancshares (NYSE:NPB – Get Free Report) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “FIN – SVGS & LOAN” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Northpointe Bancshares to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.0% of shares of all “FIN – SVGS & LOAN” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of Northpointe Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of shares of all “FIN – SVGS & LOAN” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Northpointe Bancshares and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northpointe Bancshares 16.09% 12.43% 1.16% Northpointe Bancshares Competitors 12.22% 5.07% 0.78%

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

Northpointe Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Northpointe Bancshares pays out 6.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “FIN – SVGS & LOAN” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.8% and pay out 28.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Northpointe Bancshares and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Northpointe Bancshares $390.45 million $55.16 million 10.67 Northpointe Bancshares Competitors $211.06 million $34.74 million 14.22

Northpointe Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Northpointe Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Northpointe Bancshares and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northpointe Bancshares 1 1 2 0 2.25 Northpointe Bancshares Competitors 539 1675 849 43 2.13

Northpointe Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $18.92, suggesting a potential upside of 12.97%. As a group, “FIN – SVGS & LOAN” companies have a potential upside of 16.93%. Given Northpointe Bancshares’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Northpointe Bancshares has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Northpointe Bancshares beats its peers on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

About Northpointe Bancshares

Northpointe Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It offers a nationwide mortgage purchase program, residential mortgage loans, digital deposit banking to retail customers and custodial deposit services. The company was founded by Charles A. Williams in 1998 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

