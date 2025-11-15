56,375 Shares in Costamare Inc. $CMRE Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,375 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costamare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Costamare during the second quarter worth approximately $594,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Costamare by 30.2% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 722,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after buying an additional 167,583 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costamare by 1.3% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 85,876 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Stock Performance

NYSE:CMRE opened at $14.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.38. Costamare Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $14.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Costamare Dividend Announcement

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. Costamare had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 17.10%.The firm had revenue of $195.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.92 million. Research analysts anticipate that Costamare Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Costamare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Costamare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Costamare in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About Costamare

(Free Report)

