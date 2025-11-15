Waldencast PLC (NASDAQ:WALD) Receives $4.97 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Waldencast PLC (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.9667.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Waldencast from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Waldencast in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WALD opened at $1.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average is $2.12. Waldencast has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $4.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WALD. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Waldencast by 466.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 838,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 690,441 shares during the period. Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda. increased its position in shares of Waldencast by 10.3% in the third quarter. Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,425,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 225,677 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waldencast by 62.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 224,905 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waldencast by 174.6% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 63,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 40,063 shares during the period. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

