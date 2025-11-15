Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 7,330 Shares of Public Storage $PSA

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,330 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $27,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,735,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,206,046,000 after acquiring an additional 143,575 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,987,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $894,177,000 after purchasing an additional 30,775 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,836,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $848,425,000 after purchasing an additional 34,718 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,546,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,135,000 after purchasing an additional 69,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Public Storage by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,134,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,204 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSA opened at $274.22 on Friday. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $256.60 and a 1-year high of $355.87. The company has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.88.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.07. Public Storage had a net margin of 39.53% and a return on equity of 35.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.700-17.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.61%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Public Storage from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $309.00 to $307.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.38.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

