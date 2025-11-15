Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Innodata Inc. $INOD

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Innodata were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innodata by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,760,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,197,000 after buying an additional 120,630 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Innodata in the first quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Innodata in the second quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Innodata by 36.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 16,781 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Innodata during the first quarter worth $1,476,000. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INOD. Zacks Research raised Innodata from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Innodata in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Innodata from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Innodata from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Innodata has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

In related news, Director Louise C. Forlenza sold 8,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $538,070.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,295. This represents a 67.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ashok Mishra sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $12,278,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,683,400. This trade represents a 76.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 236,372 shares of company stock valued at $14,572,507 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

INOD opened at $57.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.34. Innodata Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.14 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.78 million. Innodata had a return on equity of 54.27% and a net margin of 18.71%.Innodata’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Innodata Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

