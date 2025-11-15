Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) Price Target to $128.00

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 56.45% from the company’s previous close.

CRCL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Circle Internet Group in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Circle Internet Group from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Circle Internet Group from $147.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Circle Internet Group in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Circle Internet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.53.

Shares of Circle Internet Group stock opened at $81.82 on Thursday. Circle Internet Group has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $298.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.80.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $739.76 million during the quarter. The firm’s revenue was up 65.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Patrick Sean Neville sold 260,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $33,088,327.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Fox-Geen sold 33,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.45, for a total value of $4,081,691.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 297,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,170,603.35. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 831,014 shares of company stock worth $105,416,046.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Circle Internet Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Circle Internet Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Circle Internet Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Circle Internet Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

