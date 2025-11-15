Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR Shares Sold by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,360,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,337,000 after acquiring an additional 185,712 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,389,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,911,000 after purchasing an additional 101,988 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 798,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 794,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,989,000 after buying an additional 49,116 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 782,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,597,000 after buying an additional 7,508 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3%

VBR opened at $205.46 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $160.23 and a 52-week high of $219.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.55. The company has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.