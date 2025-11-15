Oppenheimer Cuts Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Price Target to $12.00

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Evolent Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Evolent Health from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

NYSE EVH opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.89. The company has a market cap of $489.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.58. Evolent Health has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $13.61.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 5.94%.The firm had revenue of $427.70 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the first quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Evolent Health by 82.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

