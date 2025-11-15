SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases 6,425 Shares of REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF $FEPI

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI – Free Report) by 199.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FEPI opened at $46.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.88 million, a PE ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 1.05. REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $52.75.

The REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (FEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide similar returns as the Solactive FANG Innovation Index and monthly income. The fund invests in the securities comprising the index while writing call options on them.

