Eureka Acquisition (NASDAQ:EURKU) Trading Up 1.3% – Here’s Why

Eureka Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EURKU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.89 and last traded at $10.89. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

Eureka Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.76.

Institutional Trading of Eureka Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eureka Acquisition stock. Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Eureka Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EURKU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

About Eureka Acquisition

Eureka Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

