Morgan Stanley Lowers Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target to $8.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Endava from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Endava from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. William Blair lowered Endava from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Endava in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of DAVA opened at $6.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 1.18. Endava has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $34.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,198,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665,735 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Endava by 6.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,661,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,088,000 after purchasing an additional 220,465 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Endava by 19.5% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,871,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,035,000 after purchasing an additional 306,066 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 52.9% during the first quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 1,406,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,435,000 after purchasing an additional 486,604 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 35.6% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,288,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,737,000 after purchasing an additional 338,334 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

