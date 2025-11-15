SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Has $361,000 Stock Holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group $BTDR

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) by 42.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,405 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 37.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 47.9% in the first quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 24,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 111.4% during the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTDR opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average is $15.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.28.

Bitdeer Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:BTDR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.06). Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 91.31% and a negative net margin of 115.59%.The company had revenue of $169.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BTDR. Wall Street Zen cut Bitdeer Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

