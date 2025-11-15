Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Western Digital Corporation $WDC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,340 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its position in Western Digital by 2,162.6% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 16,472 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 15,744 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 659,524 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $42,203,000 after acquiring an additional 38,294 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 266,166 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $17,032,000 after acquiring an additional 22,906 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Western Digital by 141.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 32,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 19,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on WDC shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Western Digital from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Western Digital from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Western Digital from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Western Digital from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.74.

Insider Activity at Western Digital

In other news, CEO Irving Tan sold 20,000 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.69, for a total transaction of $3,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 645,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,265,422.23. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vidyadhara K. Gubbi sold 11,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,024,159.47. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 151,596 shares in the company, valued at $13,687,602.84. This trade represents a 6.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 60,186 shares of company stock worth $6,213,015 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of WDC stock opened at $157.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.19. The company has a market cap of $53.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.81. Western Digital Corporation has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $178.45.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 7th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter. Western Digital had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 14.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. This is a boost from Western Digital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 7.28%.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

