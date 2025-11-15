Amcor PLC $AMCR Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 90.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,712,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,287,593 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Amcor were worth $24,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Amcor by 51.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 464,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 158,082 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Amcor by 71.4% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,446,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,306 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 54,855.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,561,000 after acquiring an additional 603,961 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amcor by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,012,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $463,000. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Amcor in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amcor in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.91.

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of AMCR opened at $8.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.21. Amcor PLC has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.84. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Amcor had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 3.40%.The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 152.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amcor

In other news, Director Stephen E. Sterrett acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,500. This represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

