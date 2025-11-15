Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Position in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 303,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,214 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $22,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,814,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,022,736,000 after purchasing an additional 639,799 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 16,785,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,299,000 after buying an additional 288,792 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,759,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,041,000 after buying an additional 110,865 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the first quarter worth $640,333,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 29.6% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,044,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $65.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.55. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.40 and a 52 week high of $77.41. The stock has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total transaction of $2,766,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 49,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,655,240.40. This trade represents a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Corteva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays raised shares of Corteva from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price target on Corteva from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.39.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

