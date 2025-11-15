SLB Limited $SLB Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 601,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,024 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in SLB were worth $20,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of SLB by 4.9% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 14,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. increased its position in SLB by 35.0% during the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 9,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in SLB in the second quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SLB by 7.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 24,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLB by 12.6% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Melius assumed coverage on shares of SLB in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of SLB from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SLB from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Rothschild Redb upgraded SLB to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $42.00 price objective on SLB and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.28.

SLB Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $36.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.97. SLB Limited has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $44.97.

SLB (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. SLB had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SLB Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLB Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. SLB’s dividend payout ratio is 44.02%.

Insider Transactions at SLB

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $1,433,350.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 202,201 shares in the company, valued at $7,295,412.08. The trade was a 16.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $2,261,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 159,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,006,692.99. This trade represents a 27.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 138,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,107,677 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SLB Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

