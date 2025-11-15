Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $18.17 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,357 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $18,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 1,349,768.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 49,013,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,558,646,000 after purchasing an additional 49,010,087 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 85.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,557,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,131,558,000 after buying an additional 3,947,460 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,648,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,069,144,000 after buying an additional 2,885,154 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 43.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,595,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,136,554,000 after buying an additional 2,584,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $295,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

BABA stock opened at $153.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.53. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $80.06 and a 12 month high of $192.67. The company has a market capitalization of $366.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Arete Research raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.18.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

