Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 29,948 Shares of Baker Hughes Company $BKR

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 485,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,948 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $18,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 61.7% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth about $36,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $48.73 on Friday. Baker Hughes Company has a 12 month low of $33.60 and a 12 month high of $50.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.80.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKR shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, CAO Rebecca L. Charlton sold 1,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 11,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,600. The trade was a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 40,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,000. This trade represents a 38.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

