Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $1.39 Million in NetScout Systems, Inc. $NTCT

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,129 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,894,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 253.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 909,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,116,000 after buying an additional 652,155 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NetScout Systems during the second quarter worth $9,801,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 17.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,420,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,844,000 after buying an additional 207,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $3,690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NTCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded NetScout Systems from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NetScout Systems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of NetScout Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ NTCT opened at $27.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.25. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $30.67.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.17. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $219.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. NetScout Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.45 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 135,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,820. The trade was a 2.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alfred Grasso sold 5,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $137,939.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,000 shares in the company, valued at $806,520. This represents a 14.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $532,273 over the last quarter. 3.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

