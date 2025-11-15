Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 16,436 Shares of Exelon Corporation $EXC

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,436 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $20,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Hager Investment Management Services LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 100.0% during the second quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 46.4% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Price Performance

NASDAQ EXC opened at $45.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.51. Exelon Corporation has a 1 year low of $35.94 and a 1 year high of $48.51.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.17. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.16%.The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 57.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on EXC shares. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Exelon from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Exelon in a report on Monday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Exelon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Exelon from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXC

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.