Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,890 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $18,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspect Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 251.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 372.5% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 241 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In related news, insider Stephen C. Brinkley sold 6,437 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.97, for a total transaction of $971,793.89. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 57,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,607,101.64. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Karen Sykes sold 4,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $607,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 106,413 shares in the company, valued at $16,149,236.88. This represents a 3.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,720 shares of company stock valued at $7,761,212. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Ross Stores from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ross Stores

Ross Stores Stock Performance

ROST stock opened at $160.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.36 and a 1 year high of $165.07.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

About Ross Stores

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.