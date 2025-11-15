Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $20.98 Million Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,225 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $20,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 820.0% in the first quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 137.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $695.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $660.00 price objective on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $660.09.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.30, for a total value of $403,725.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,487.60. This trade represents a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.53, for a total transaction of $2,361,002.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,265.99. This trade represents a 37.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $5,007,328 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:TYL opened at $467.95 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $450.00 and a 12-month high of $661.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $507.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $548.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $595.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 13.72%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.300-11.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.