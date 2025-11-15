Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. $VBTX

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,253 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Veritex were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VBTX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Veritex by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,931,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,172,000 after acquiring an additional 56,676 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,040,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,960,000 after purchasing an additional 59,056 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,185,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,598,000 after purchasing an additional 218,962 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter worth about $29,215,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Veritex by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 769,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,203,000 after purchasing an additional 27,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Veritex news, EVP Angela Harper sold 2,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $85,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 53,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,818,416.88. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arcilia Acosta sold 3,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $124,171.61. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VBTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Veritex from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Veritex from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Veritex Price Performance

VBTX opened at $30.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.50. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $34.96.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $64.03 million for the quarter. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 14.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veritex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is 41.90%.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

