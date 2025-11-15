Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Hafnia Limited $HAFN

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 209,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAFN. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Hafnia by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Hafnia during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hafnia during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Westhampton Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hafnia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Hafnia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on HAFN. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Hafnia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hafnia in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hafnia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Hafnia Stock Performance

Hafnia stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. Hafnia Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.65.

Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Hafnia had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 37.26%.The business had revenue of $346.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.42 million.

Hafnia Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Hafnia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.47%.

About Hafnia

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels.

Featured Stories

