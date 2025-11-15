KBC Group NV Acquires 93,105 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,105 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $11,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 211.2% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Painted Porch Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 98.7% in the second quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 115.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

MCHP opened at $53.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.29, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.28 and a 200 day moving average of $64.44. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.13 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Microchip Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -404.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Zacks Research downgraded Microchip Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Microchip Technology

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $682,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 30,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,886.25. The trade was a 24.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 7,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $505,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 30,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,287.20. This trade represents a 19.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.