KBC Group NV Boosts Stock Position in Hershey Company (The) $HSY

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 59.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,339 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Hershey were worth $10,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Hershey by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

HSY stock opened at $179.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.94 and a 200-day moving average of $176.32. The company has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $140.13 and a 12-month high of $208.03.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. Hershey had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.54%.The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total transaction of $281,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 56,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,654,698.88. The trade was a 2.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Hershey from $188.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hershey from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hershey from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.05.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

