OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) CEO Sells $193,247.04 in Stock

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 4,768 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $193,247.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 209,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,507,530.71. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jose Rafael Fernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 12th, Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 25,232 shares of OFG Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $1,033,250.40.

OFG Bancorp Price Performance

OFG opened at $40.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.85. OFG Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.15 and a fifty-two week high of $47.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.98 and a 200 day moving average of $42.49.

OFG Bancorp Dividend Announcement

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $184.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of OFG Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OFG Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFG. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 11,725 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,688,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,561,000 after purchasing an additional 35,960 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,639,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,237,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Further Reading

