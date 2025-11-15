OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) CEO Sells $193,247.04 in Stock

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFGGet Free Report) CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 4,768 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $193,247.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 209,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,507,530.71. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jose Rafael Fernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, November 12th, Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 25,232 shares of OFG Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $1,033,250.40.

OFG Bancorp Price Performance

OFG opened at $40.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.85. OFG Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.15 and a fifty-two week high of $47.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.98 and a 200 day moving average of $42.49.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFGGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $184.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

OFG Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of OFG Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OFG Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFG. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 11,725 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,688,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,561,000 after purchasing an additional 35,960 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,639,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,237,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

