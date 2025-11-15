Insider Buying: Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) Director Acquires $208,303.02 in Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Get Free Report) Director Equinox Partners Investment Ma bought 50,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $208,303.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,396,343 shares in the company, valued at $9,848,969.73. This represents a 2.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Equinox Partners Investment Ma also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 12th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma acquired 115,131 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.32 per share, for a total transaction of $497,365.92.
- On Tuesday, November 11th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma acquired 15,777 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $68,314.41.
- On Thursday, November 6th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma bought 200,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $814,000.00.
- On Wednesday, November 5th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma purchased 172,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $691,440.00.
- On Tuesday, November 4th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma purchased 276,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $1,046,040.00.
Gran Tierra Energy Stock Performance
Shares of GTE opened at $4.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.24 million, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.71. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.31.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gran Tierra Energy
Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile
Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Gran Tierra Energy
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Are These 3 Oversold Tech Giants Ready to Rebound?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- If You Wait for the Dip, Micron Technology Could Leave You Behind
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks Quietly Powering the AI and Tech Revolution
Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.