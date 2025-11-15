Insider Buying: Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) Director Acquires $208,303.02 in Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Get Free Report) Director Equinox Partners Investment Ma bought 50,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $208,303.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,396,343 shares in the company, valued at $9,848,969.73. This represents a 2.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Equinox Partners Investment Ma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 12th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma acquired 115,131 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.32 per share, for a total transaction of $497,365.92.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma acquired 15,777 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $68,314.41.

On Thursday, November 6th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma bought 200,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $814,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma purchased 172,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $691,440.00.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma purchased 276,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $1,046,040.00.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of GTE opened at $4.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.24 million, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.71. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 554,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 31,805 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 418.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41,946 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd boosted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 157.5% during the third quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 17,835 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the third quarter worth about $633,000. Finally, LM Asset IM Inc. grew its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. LM Asset IM Inc. now owns 1,945,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 229,200 shares in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

