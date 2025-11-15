Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,474 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $10,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,389,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Vertiv by 100.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,246,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,132,000 after buying an additional 1,624,456 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 449.9% in the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 21,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 17,627 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 130.2% in the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter valued at $2,790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $170.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.59. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $202.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.25. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 10.67%.The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertiv news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $1,943,065.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,873.52. This represents a 77.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Reinemund sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $12,822,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 133,333 shares in the company, valued at $17,095,957.26. This represents a 42.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 139,298 shares of company stock worth $17,770,188 over the last ninety days. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRT. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Vertiv from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Glj Research started coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Vertiv from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.81.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

