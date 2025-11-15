KBC Group NV Sells 10,535 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 45.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,535 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $10,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $480,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 10.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 63.0% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 442.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of AXON stock opened at $554.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.88, a P/E/G ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.45. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 52 week low of $469.24 and a 52 week high of $885.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $702.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $734.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.46). Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $710.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXON. Barclays dropped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $861.00 to $702.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $893.00 to $753.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $895.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $810.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Axon Enterprise

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In other news, CAO Jennifer H. Mak sold 77 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 15,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,402,280. This represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.54, for a total value of $75,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,596.64. This represents a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 38,622 shares of company stock valued at $26,439,364 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.