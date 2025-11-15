West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Director Sells $171,825.00 in Stock

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Gulling sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $171,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 72,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,351.50. The trade was a 9.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

West Bancorporation Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of WTBA stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $371.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.91. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $24.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.87.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $25.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. Research analysts forecast that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 5th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

A number of research firms have commented on WTBA. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on West Bancorporation from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of West Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Bancorporation

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in West Bancorporation by 32.9% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in West Bancorporation by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 28,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of West Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $634,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $913,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,349,000 after buying an additional 35,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

