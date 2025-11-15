KBC Group NV Sells 7,072 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,001 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 7,072 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $9,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 197.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,916,693 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $421,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,313 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,102,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,537,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,253,505 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $470,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,194 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 176.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,862,898 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $297,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total value of $205,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,241.60. This represents a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $244,080.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 33,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,820,205.40. This represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,200 shares of company stock worth $7,149,882. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.1%

EA stock opened at $201.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.74. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.21 and a twelve month high of $203.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a PE ratio of 58.79, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The game software company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 12.14%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $168.00 target price on Electronic Arts and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Arete raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.64.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

