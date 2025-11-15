Insider Buying: FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) CEO Purchases $155,000.00 in Stock

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Forman bought 10,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,220 shares in the company, valued at $375,410. This represents a 70.32% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $15.62 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $24.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $373.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 263.92%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FSK. Zacks Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Institutional Trading of FS KKR Capital

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 36.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

