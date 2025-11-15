Insider Buying: FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) CEO Purchases $155,000.00 in Stock

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Forman bought 10,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,220 shares in the company, valued at $375,410. This represents a 70.32% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
FS KKR Capital Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $15.62 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $24.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $373.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.
FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently issued reports on FSK. Zacks Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $17.50.
Read Our Latest Analysis on FS KKR Capital
Institutional Trading of FS KKR Capital
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 36.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FS KKR Capital Company Profile
FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than FS KKR Capital
- What is a support level?
- Are These 3 Oversold Tech Giants Ready to Rebound?
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- If You Wait for the Dip, Micron Technology Could Leave You Behind
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- 3 Stocks Quietly Powering the AI and Tech Revolution
Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.