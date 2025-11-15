Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 26,054 Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,054 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 166,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after buying an additional 99,986 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 159,287 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research cut Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group set a $34.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.12.

Comcast Trading Down 1.6%

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $27.51 on Friday. Comcast Corporation has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $44.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.12 and a 200-day moving average of $32.88. The company has a market cap of $100.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter. Comcast had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 14th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

