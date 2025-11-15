Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. $INSP Shares Purchased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 214.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,112,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,267,000 after buying an additional 759,090 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 858,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,753,000 after acquiring an additional 65,492 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 769,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,815,000 after acquiring an additional 76,251 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 373,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,449,000 after purchasing an additional 65,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 306,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,785,000 after purchasing an additional 181,211 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on INSP. Lake Street Capital set a $150.00 price target on Inspire Medical Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $110.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 11,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $1,027,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,867 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,129.13. The trade was a 19.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

INSP opened at $86.47 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.77 and a 1-year high of $216.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.83, a P/E/G ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.29.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.53. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 5.05%.The business had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

