Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 438,626 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,550 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 438,626 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,249,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,912,000 after purchasing an additional 56,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DECK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $141.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.11.

In related news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $35,406.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,741.58. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $118,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 34,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,929. This represents a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $82.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.08 and its 200 day moving average is $105.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.10. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 1-year low of $78.91 and a 1-year high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 40.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.390 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

