Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in AGCO Corporation $AGCO

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of AGCO by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,985,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,648,000 after purchasing an additional 481,146 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,306,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,112,000 after buying an additional 405,022 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in AGCO by 12.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,346,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,745,000 after buying an additional 361,965 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in AGCO by 38.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 920,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,204,000 after buying an additional 256,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in AGCO by 71.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 499,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,210,000 after buying an additional 208,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AGCO

In related news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $26,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 17,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,316.40. The trade was a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Price Performance

AGCO stock opened at $104.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.91, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25. AGCO Corporation has a one year low of $73.79 and a one year high of $121.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.56.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. AGCO had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 0.98%.The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. AGCO has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.000-5.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Corporation will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AGCO shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AGCO from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Zacks Research cut AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on AGCO from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.70.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

