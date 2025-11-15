Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWC Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.8% in the second quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 8,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LSCC. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $80.00 price target on Lattice Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.58.

In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 5,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $396,672.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 79,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,285,420. This represents a 6.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ford Tamer purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.63 per share, with a total value of $1,272,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,545,654.35. This represents a 7.82% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,214. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $64.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.06, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.74. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $76.61.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $133.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.03 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 6.47%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.300-0.340 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

